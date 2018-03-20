 »   »   » Irrfan Khan Shares His State Of Mind, Says Just Keep Going As Nothing Is Final In Life

Irrfan Khan shares FIRST photo post illness with an EMOTIONAL poem | FilmiBeat

Irrfan Khan is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in London, as he's been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour. The actor has been in contact with his fans through Instagram by posting about his treatment and a few philosophical quotes. The actor posted a picture of his shadow along with a caption about life and its journey. He said,

"God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don't let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke."