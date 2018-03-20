English
Irrfan Khan Shares His State Of Mind, Says Just Keep Going As Nothing Is Final In Life

Posted By:
Irrfan Khan is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in London, as he's been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour. The actor has been in contact with his fans through Instagram by posting about his treatment and a few philosophical quotes. The actor posted a picture of his shadow along with a caption about life and its journey. He said,

"God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don't let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke."

Irrfan Khan's Upcoming Film

Irrfan Khan had to begin shooting Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming project along with Deepika Padukone, but the film has been postponed as the actor is unwell. The film will go on floors once Irrfan comes back in good health.

Vishal Bhardwaj Wished A Speedy Recovery To Irrfan Khan

"Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner."

Irrfan Khan's Blackmail

Irrfan Khan was gearing up for the release of his film Blackmail and could not be a part of the promotions due to his health. However, he has asked the film-makers to go ahead with the release and not to postpone it.

Blackmail Release Date

Irrfan Khan and Divya Dutta starrer Blackmail is all set to hit the theatres on April 6, 2018. The film is directed and co-produced by Delhi Belly fame Abhinay Deo.


