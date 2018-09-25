 »   »   »  Irrfan Khan On His Film Doob: No Bed Of Roses Selected As Bangladesh's Oscar Entry: It's An Honour

Doob: No Bed of Roses, Bangladesh's Oscar entry in the best foreign language film category, would not have been possible without Indian actor Irrfan Khan, says the movie's director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

ALSO READ: Double Date In Italy: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Hang Out Together!

The 2017 bilingual drama stars Irrfan, who has also co-produced it. Meanwhile the actor, who is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London, is quite elated that the Bangladesh Oscar Committee has chosen Doob to represent the country at the Academy Awards.

The actor's spokesperson said in a statement on Irrfan's behalf: "It is an honour to be recognised by the jury and he is delighted that his film is getting the much deserved acknowledgement at long last."Farooki said: "I am happy because 'No Bed of Roses' is representing Bangladesh at the Oscars. I hope the film would find some love from the Academy voters. As for my collaboration with Irrfan, it would have been impossible to make this film without his involvement as an actor and co-producer.

"I share a wonderful relation with him, on and off the set. I call him 'poet' and he jokingly corrects me saying 'I'm a poet with no words'. In this film, he actually expressed so many things with very little help of words and I am glad to have collaborated with one of the finest actors of not just India, but the world."

Doob has Irrfan essaying the role of a successful filmmaker facing a midlife crisis when he has a tryst with his daughter's childhood friend, causing a national scandal.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Radhika Madan: I Look Up To Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt; They Are So Inspiring

The film was initially banned in Bangladesh on the grounds that it might be based on revered real-life author and filmmaker Ahmed, who divorced his wife of 27 years and married an actress 33 years his junior. Later, the ban was eventually lifted and the film released in October 2017 in Bangladesh, France, India and Australia.

(Inputs from IANS)