 »   »   »  Irrfan Khan's Co-Star Saba Qamar Trolled For Smoking & Dressing 'Inappropriately'! Leaked Pics

Related Articles
- BEST OF 2017! Which Of These Promising Fresh Faces Charmed You The Most?
- Hindi MediumÂ Movie Review: This Irrfan Khan Starrer Passes With Flying Colors Despite A Few Hiccups!
- After Insulting Salman, Hrithik, Emraan & Others, Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar Says It Was For Fun!
- Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' Poster Is Out!
- Irrfan Khan And Saba Qamar Share A Cute Moment In This New Still From Hindi Medium!
- MARK THE DATE! Irrfan Khanâ€™s Hindi Medium To Release On 31st March, 2017
- Irrfan Khan Watched Karwaan At A Special Screening In London, Here's His Review!
- Irrfan Khan Health Update: The Actor Is Doing Great! He Sings & Records Songs, Says Vishal Bhardwaj
- Irrfan Khan Battles High-Grade Cancer With A Smile; Posts A Happy Photo Celebrating Life!
- Karwaan: Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salmaan's Road Trip Song Titled Chota Sa Fasana Hits The Right Note!
- MUST READ: Here's How Irrfan Khan Left Everyone In Splits On The Sets Of Karwaan!
- Karwaan Trailer: Irrfan Khan's Humor & Dulquer Salmaan's Confident Bollywood Debut Is Refreshing!
After Mahira Khan, yet another actress recently had to face the brunt of trolls and unsavory comments. Pakistani actress Saba Qamar who shared screen space with Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium was trolled mercilessly on social media after a few private pictures of her taking a smoke break, from a recent photoshoot went viral on the internet.
The trollers slammed Saba for bringing shame to the Muslim community as smoking is against the religion especially for a woman. Others stopped low by commenting about her clothes. While Saba is yet to comment on this topic, her colleagues have come out in her support and slammed all the haters for slut-shaming her. Scroll down to read more-
Is She Even Muslim Any More?
A Twitter user @OfficalHanzala wrote, "Saba Qamar has also begin following Mahira Khan. Is she even Muslim any more."
Some Of Them Slut-Shamed Her
A few netizens condemned her for wearing a revealing outfit and wrote inappropriate comments.
Saba's Colleagues Defended Her
Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui who starred in Mom wrote, tweet, "Came through what's being called BTS images of my colleague and a friend #SabaQamar's recently done photoshoot which is spreading on social media like wildfire, I'm deeply saddened by this act, this is not us and we shouldn't take pride in it in any manner! #support #friendship."
Stop Looking Out For Every Excuse To Drag Your Icons
Osman Khalid Butt who worked with Saba in the Pakistani TV show Baaghi wrote an Instagram post which read, " Just heard about the all-too-familiar misogynistic, repulsive rhetoric that's swept the nation once BTS pictures from Saba's photoshoot were leaked (WITHOUT her consent). First: you do not fuck with Saba Qamar. Period. Second: For the love of God, stop looking for every excuse to drag your icons down. Third: STOP sharing these images/videos and stop commenting on them. If you want to speak out, speak out against the jahalat of whoever did this just for social media infamy."
When Saba Called Out The Hypocrisy
Interestingly, a few months back, Saba had shared this picture with a caption that read, " Mard peeyein toh wah ðŸ˜˜ Hum peeyein toh haaaa ðŸ¤Tum khao toh chips ðŸŸ Hum khaain toh aaloo ðŸ¤¢Smoking is injurious to all, not only to women.ðŸ˜Š"