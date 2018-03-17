 »   »   »  Irrfan Khan's Tumour Can be Removed Surgically, Says Dr. Saumitra Rawat

It came as a shock to everyone when Irrfan Khan took to Twitter and announced that he's been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour and we realised that it's indeed a rare disease. However. Dr. Saumitra Rawat of Sri Ganga Ram Hospital opened up to ANI by saying that the condition can be successfully treated and removed surgically.

The HoD, Surgical Gastroenterology & Liver Transplant, Dr. Saumitra Rawat was quoted as saying to ANI, “NeuroEndocrine Tumour is an abnormal growth of Neuroendo cells which are present in bodies. When there is an abnormal growth, then it forms a tumour - Normally seen in intestine, pancreas, lung, thyroid and other parts of the body,” and added, “It depends on the location of the tumour, its size, and what is its mytotic index.”

Dr. Rawat gave hope saying that such kind of tumours can be taken out surgically and also stressed that the chances of getting cured is very high. He said, “Depending on where the tumour is localized, you can take it out surgically and the chances of cure are very high.” This is indeed some good news and we hope Irrfan Khan gets well as soon as possible.

Also, Dr. Rawat revealed that once the tumour is surgically removed, the patient is still required to visit the hospital and have regular check-ups for any recurring tumours. Irrfan Khan has gone abroad for further treatment and had asked his fans and well-wishers to pray for his well being. The fighter that he is, we're sure he'll come out being healthy and fit and live to tell the tale of his battle with the illness to inspire several others who are going through the same.

Irrfan Khan had tweeted about his illness, “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect” - Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours, that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research ;-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”