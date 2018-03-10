 »   »   » Irrfan Khan Was Trying To Hide His Pain Behind His Wit & Humour

Irrfan Khan recently announced that he is suffering from a "rare disease". He also requested his fans not to speculate about his condition until he had a conclusive diagnosis.

As per a report in India.com, the actor had been unwell since quite some time now. A source revealed to the daily that Irrfan was trying to hide the pain and discomfort behind his wit and humour.

He said, ''You could sense a certain discomfort in his demeanor the past few months, Something was off, but Irrfan is such a witty person that he would always talk to everybody on the set or during the events and distract people. All you would then be left to think about his uneasiness is that perhaps the actor is a little under the weather, which is quite common given the busy schedules."

''There have been a few rare occasions when he cancelled a meeting but cited a personal commitment as the reason. If he knew what was the issue with his health, he did all in his might to not let the world around him know about it,''added the source.

"He is extremely unwell right now and is taking time off to undergo treatment. He will be maintaining a low profile and is going to be unreachable on the phone as well. In this testing phase, he is surrounded by his family and two of his closest friends," said the source.

Coming back to Irrfan, the actor had tweeted, ''Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.''

''My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me."

