 »   »   »  Irrfan Khan Watched Karwaan At A Special Screening In London, Here's His Review!

Irrfan Khan is not in a position to come to India as he's battling neuroendocrine tumour and undergoing treatment at a hospital in London, so the film-makers decided to organise a special screening for Irrfan Khan in London itself, such that he can watch the movie with ease. The screening was also attended by a few people who were involved with the movie as well at the Henry Wood House. Irrfan Khan watched the film happily and gave out a few minor suggestions as well.

Dialogue writer Hussain Dalal, who was seated next to Irrfan Khan during the screening in London, opened up to Bombay Mirror by saying that the actor was pretty much pleased with the movie and suggested some minor corrections to the film-makers. "He seemed happy to see me. His wife (Sutapa Sikdar) and some close friends were also present at the screening. After the film, we spoke about it. He had some minor suggestions for the team but overall, his family and he seemed pretty pleased."



Also, the director of Karwaan, Akarsh Khurana opened up by saying, "He (Irrfan Khan) spoke to me at length after the screening in London and I was happy and relieved with his response and that of his family." He further commented that he didn't want to burden Irrfan Khan with promotions and other activities as he is undergoing treatment.



Director Akarsh Khurana summed it up by saying, "His approval and blessings are with us, and that's all that we need. He sounded good when we spoke and we're all hoping that he bounces back from this challenging phase soon." We pray and hope that Irrfan Khan recovers well and bounces back.



Karwaan, starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar is all set to hit the theatres on August 3, 2018.

