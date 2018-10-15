 »   »   »  Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hinting At Kareena Kapoor? Says 'I Won't Send Aaradhya Off With My Staff'

Is She Hinting At Kareena Here?

Aishwarya Rai reveals she doesn't need an entourage to take care of Aaradhya and said, "I would not send her off with my staff. I'd rather be with her because that's how I've always thought I'd be."

Why Aishwarya Is Never Seen Outside A Gym?

"I'm home, so what am I fussing about? Maybe, people think I should hit the gym, lose some weight, but I wanted to be with my daughter.

I haven't kept a posse of nurses - maybe, I would just have one and when they would take leave, I'd be doing everything all alone. So many times, my narrations have got canceled because I was busy catering to my baby."

Aaradhya Has Become Comfortable With Paparazzi

"Now, when I travel abroad, I don't take help because I can manage Aaradhya on my own. It's nice to see that today, she is so comfortable with the paparazzi," asserted Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwarya On Mother-Daughter Time With Aaradhya

Speaking of the same, Aishwarya said, "Walking the streets here is not possible and whatever two-three parks I could go to with her, I did. I have just snuck into little pockets in and around Mumbai to give her a taste of that side, too.

If I spotted a slide on the way and not many people were around, I have taken Aaradhya there. Thankfully, the media had no clue about it. Abroad, this isn't a problem at all, so things like these are easier."

'I Will Continue Being Protective'

She continues, "I can see a mini-me in Aaradhya. I go every day with her to school to drop and pick her up. I do it because I like to do it. I enjoy the time that we spend together.

I'm blissed out and that's the contentment that everyone gets to see. I'm glad about the choices I've made with regards to her. I'll continue being protective, but I'll still keep on trying to make everything normal."

Aishwarya Also Said That Aaradhya Hasn't Lost Her Innocence Despite Being The Centre Of Attention

"Usually, when kids are in the spotlight, they tend to lose their innocence. Aaradhya has still managed to retain that.

I have tried to give her a normal upbringing and have never made much ado about it. At the same time, we also have to accept that this is and will be her reality."

Aishwarya On Aaradhya's Initial Days

"When Aaradhya was much younger, I had seen a few international celebs having discussions about maintaining security for their kids and that does shape the way you are, when your time comes."

Your protective instincts are naturally strong towards your newborn. It's what I reacted and responded to - there wasn't any panic or drama to it."

Aishwarya On Covering Aaradhya's Face

She added, "It wasn't about covering my baby's face from being photographed. It was just about protecting her from the mayhem and flashlights."