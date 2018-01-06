 »   »   » Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan MOVING OUT Of Jalsa? Inside Pics Of Her 21-CRORE Mumbai Apartment Go Viral

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to leave Amitabh Bachchan's JALSA; Here's why | FilmiBeat

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actresses of the B-town and even though the actress is not on any social media platform, fans are always curious to have an update on the actress' life. From her personal life to work fronts, her each update is worth hitting the headlines!

So, what's the latest update? Well, as reported by Architectural Digest, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan is all set to do up the interiors of their plush new apartment in Mumbai. Before digging for more details, have a look at the inside pics of their new apartment.

They Purchased It In 2015 Architectural Digest quoted as saying, "The couple (Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai) purchased the 5,500 square feet at a high-end residential complex, Signia Isles, at Bandra-Kurla Complex for INR 21 crore in 2015." More Details About Abhi-Aish’s Apartment "The deal values the place at INR 38,000 per square feet. The Signia Isles building has been designed by Talati Panthaky Associates. The show flat has been designed by the in-house team at Sunteck Realty." Bachchans Will Have This Popular Celeb As Their Neighbour Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor also bought 7,000-square-foot duplex apartment in the same complex as the Bachchan couple, Rs 35 crore in 2015. Did You Know? Apart from Jalsa, the Bachchans also own a palatial villa in Dubai's Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates & have an apartment on the 37th floor of Skylark Towers located in Worli, Mumbai. Meanwhile, Kangana’s Manali’s House Is Also Going Viral Apart from Aishwarya-Abhishek's Mumbai apartment, pictures of Kangana Ranaut's new abode in Manali, is also breaking the Internet and it's just beautiful. Kangana’s Neighbours Are Excited To Have Her Next Door Situated in the lap of nature with a scenic snow-capped mountain view in backdrop, Kangana Ranaut's new abode is attracting many tourists there and we hear her neighbours are quite happy to have her next door! Kangana Is Having Gala Time In Manali Reportedly, Kangana will spend a couple of weeks there to enjoy the winter and snowfall with her family and then she will be back to Mumbai for few days before she resumes her next schedule of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' in Rajasthan.

Coming back to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress will be next seen in Fanney Khan, which is scheduled to hit the theatres during Eid, this year. The film revolves around 'bodyshaming' and it also casts, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

Post finishing the shoot of Fanney Khan, Aishwarya Rai will start her preparation for the remake of Raat Aur Din.