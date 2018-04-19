 »   »   » Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A Suspicious Wife? Does She Check Abhishek Bachchan's Phone Secretly?

Does Aishwarya Check Abhishek’s Phone Secretly?

While promoting Sarabjit, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked if she has ever checked messages from Abhishek Bachchan's phone secretly, the actress answered, ‘Never'.

Needless to say, any relationship is totally based on trust and it seems Aishwarya Rai knows it well and she trusts her hubby more than anyone.

Aishwarya On Bitching About Co-stars

When Aishwarya Rai was asked if she has ever bitched about her co-star, without wasting a second, Aishwarya said, ‘never'. Well, that's one surprising revelation!

What Else Is Keeping Aish In The Limelight?

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan was trolled for staying with his parents even after marrying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek shut down the troll by saying, ""Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself."

Did You Know Aish Share The Same Philosophy About Staying With Parents?

Long back, when David Letterman, asked Aishwara Rai Bachchan, "By the way, do you live with your parents? Is it true? Is that common in India for older children to stay with their parents?", Aishwarya gave it back to him with so much panache that it won everyone's hearts.

Here’s What She Had Said..

"It's fine to live with your parents because... it's also common in India that we don't have to take appointments from parents to meet for dinner."

Fans Laud Abhi & Aish For Staying With Parents

A user named Rhea Srivastava @VirtualRheality had said, "I believe it was #AishwaryaRaiBachchan who taught Mr. Letterman that Indians don't believe in taking appointments with their parents for dinner. It is rather unfortunate if you feel an extra sense of glory or pride in living away from home. You must be fun at those dinners." [sic]

Sadhavi Khosla @sadhavi

"Abhishek, you don't owe any explanation to anyone on why you chose to live with your parents and not separately. To be with one's parents, to be able to take care of them in their old age is not something which everyone can do. I wish I could be with my parents all the time." [sic]