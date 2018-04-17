 »   »   » Is Shahid Kapoor A Dominating Elder Brother? Ishaan Khatter Reveals The Truth!

Shahid Has A Philosophical Side To Him Unknown To Many

Ishaan said, "He is like a sage sometimes. He has a philosophical side to him that a lot of people are not exposed to, where he says things like, ‘Beta, come let me tell you about life'. So, he imparts a lot of wisdom and shares his experience."



Ishaan Got This Piece Of Advice From Him

"Mostly, it's me listening, while sometimes he is interested in listening to my perspective about things, too. One of the most significant things my brother told me was to always be honest, as that will translate on camera. He says, ‘Chase honesty and authenticity. Be sincere in the moment. Try and find an honest moment rather than achieving a certain kind of effect'. Actors can become technically sound, but honesty always translates even if you are not doing a lot of things on camera."



Shahid A Dominating Elder Sibling? Ishaan Has This To Say

He likes to use the experience card a lot. His closing line is ‘Vadda kaun?' when he doesn't win an argument (laughs!). However, he is not overtly dominating. We come from a very liberal family. He has strong opinions, but he doesn't always share them, unless I am seeking his views. I have watched his films repeatedly and have learnt a lot by observing him. Since I am close to him, I know where a certain emotion is coming from."



Ishaan On Comparisons With Elder Brother Shahid

"I strongly believe that your work speaks for itself. I would never compare myself with him. If others do, they have a right to their opinion and freedom of choice. It will be unfair to pit me against my brother as he is somebody with 15 years of experience. There is no way I can perceive him as competition, as he is family. I don't find any sense in these comparisons."



Ishaan Never Felt Nervous About Acting

He shared, " I have been passionate about dancing and acting as long as I can remember. It was a natural progression to make it my passion, pursue it, learn more about it and develop myself as a performer. However, I was not influenced to pursue acting. It was entirely my decision.



Both my brother and mother are actors and dancers. Of course, my mom, who is a Kathak exponent, is the most established dancer amongst the three of us. The fact that my family is so accomplished translates into more responsibility for me. However, I have never felt nervous about it; instead, it has always been about eagerness and curiosity. There was so much to achieve, while discovering myself as an actor. It was only later that I realised that I am very comfortable in front of the camera and feel at home on the set."







Majid Majidi Wouldn't Have Cast Him Had He Known About His Filmi Lineage, Says Ishaan

"Karan Johar sir wanted to meet me (for 'Dhadak') and the one way he could do that was through my brother. Perhaps, he saw some videos or footage of mine on social media and thought that I was of an eligible age to be a part of the kind of films that he wanted to make. It was his decision not to audition me for his project. Majidi sir did not know about my background when he cast me. In fact, it would have hampered my chances had he known about it because he wasn't keen on casting anybody who brought any kind of baggage to the part. I got 'BTC' on the basis of the audition and I feel that have I earned the part. I am glad my journey has begun this way," the actor told the leading daily.



Ishaan recently wrapped up Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak co-starring Janhavi Kapoor. The film is an official remake of the Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'.

