 »   »   »  Is Sidharth Malhotra UPSET With Alia Bhatt For Dating Ranbir Kapoor? Talks About Her After A While!

Sid On What Bond He Shares With Alia Currently

Considering they are alleged ex-couple, Sidharth would have chosen to give a twisted reply but he was all sweet, while talking about her.

He told Filmfare, "We started our journey together, we have done two films. Varun, Alia and I have a deep connect. We've shared many emotions and experiences together. So the bond will always remain."

Sid Has No Qualms About Working With Alia Again

"People keep telling us that we should do a film together. But let's see. It's a matter of us getting the right script and a director like Karan Johar. Because only he can manage that. But now he's doing Takht. Everyone is busy with their own journeys."

Meanwhile, Alia-Ranbir Is Going All Strong In Their Relationship

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor turned an year older and the Kapoor scion celebrated his special day with girlfriend, Alia Bhatt and mommy Neetu Kapoor.

In Case, If You Missed Their Pics!

The duo left the netizens gushing over their cute pictures from birthday celebration!

Alia Had Also Baked A Cake For Ranbir

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to surprising their fans with their cute gestures for each other and we're totally loving it!

Alia & Ranbir Were Also Spotted Chilling With Deepika

Alia Bhatt is all cool about Ranbir Kapoor's past and she was seen chilling with Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor at the latter's house.