English
 »   »   »  Is Sidharth Malhotra UPSET With Alia Bhatt For Dating Ranbir Kapoor? Talks About Her After A While!

Is Sidharth Malhotra UPSET With Alia Bhatt For Dating Ranbir Kapoor? Talks About Her After A While!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ever since Ranbir Kapoor has made his relationship with Alia Bhatt official, fans have been curious to know what went wrong with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra? Though, the duo never made their relationship official, their PDAs and gestures for each other spoke louder than their words! Now, after a long time, Sidharth has talked about his alleged ex-girlfriend, Alia and if you think he's upset with her owing to her affair with Ranbir you gotta read his statement!

    Sid On What Bond He Shares With Alia Currently

    Considering they are alleged ex-couple, Sidharth would have chosen to give a twisted reply but he was all sweet, while talking about her.

    He told Filmfare, "We started our journey together, we have done two films. Varun, Alia and I have a deep connect. We've shared many emotions and experiences together. So the bond will always remain."

    Sid Has No Qualms About Working With Alia Again

    "People keep telling us that we should do a film together. But let's see. It's a matter of us getting the right script and a director like Karan Johar. Because only he can manage that. But now he's doing Takht. Everyone is busy with their own journeys."

    Meanwhile, Alia-Ranbir Is Going All Strong In Their Relationship

    Recently, Ranbir Kapoor turned an year older and the Kapoor scion celebrated his special day with girlfriend, Alia Bhatt and mommy Neetu Kapoor.

    In Case, If You Missed Their Pics!

    The duo left the netizens gushing over their cute pictures from birthday celebration!

    Alia Had Also Baked A Cake For Ranbir

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to surprising their fans with their cute gestures for each other and we're totally loving it!

    Alia & Ranbir Were Also Spotted Chilling With Deepika

    Alia Bhatt is all cool about Ranbir Kapoor's past and she was seen chilling with Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor at the latter's house.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 0:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue