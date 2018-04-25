 »   »   » Is Sonam Kapoor Getting Married? Actress Opens Up At Veere Di Wedding Trailer Launch Event!

Sonam Tried To Dodge The 'Wedding' Question

"We are here to talk about Veere Di Wedding so I won't speak much. I have decided to just stick to Veere Di Wedding."



But Then This Is What Happened Next

On being prodded further, Sonam replied, "I promise everybody will know everything in all good time. This is not the correct time to talk about it. I have had a very good relationship with the media. Everything will be out in all good time. Thank you so much though for your patience'. So there folks, she didn't deny the reports at all. Looks like wedding bells are finally ringing for Sonam!



Working On Veere Di Wedding Was Fun

Sonam told reporters, " I am working with good friends. So it wasn't hard to achieve the chemistry. It was the most fun film I have worked in."



Sonam On Working With Kareena

"I have to thank Bebo for doing this film. We have always been friends. She has been extremely graceful and amazing to work with. We had an amazing time. She is such an incredible actor and we are still trying to convince her to join social media."



Kareena Reveals What's Next After Veere Di Wedding

"I am still thinking about it. I just want this movie to release. Taimur is still 16 months. I want another 2-3 months after Veere Di Wedding. But I will do 1-2 films a year."



Sonam On Working With An All Female Cast

"Kareena Kapoor Khan is my favourite hero to work with. People expect women to pull other women down. What's amazing is to band together and rule the world."



Saif Pushed Kareena To Do Veere Di Wedding

The actress revealed, "I am very lucky to have such an understanding husband. He pushed me to sign this movie. And I am thankful to my producer Rhea, who stood by me and waited for me during pregnancy."









