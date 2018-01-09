 »   »   » Is Sonam Kapoor WORRIED About Her Film Padman Clashing With Deepika Padukone's Padmavat?

After days of speculations, it's finally out that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavat will be locking horns at the box office with Akshay Kumar- Sonam Kapoor- Radhika Apte starrer Padman.

Interestingly, ten years ago, Sonam Kapoor's Saawariya and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om had clashed at the box office and now history is all set to repeat itself with their upcoming films.



At a recent event when Sonam was asked about Padman and Padmavat releasing on the same day, here's what she had to say...



Sonam Is Confident About Padman The actress was quoted as saying, "It's a good thing. Good cinema is good cinema. I don't believe in competition. Our film is sweet and simple."

She Sends Best Wishes To Team Padmavat Too "I think honestly I am happy that the film(Padmavati) is releasing. I hope it does well," added Sonam.

Akshay Is Happy That Padmavat Is Finally Releasing The superstar was earlier quoted as saying, "It is not about competition, it is a very big day, a big week, so all the films can come, both the films can release on that day. Every film has the right to release whenever they want, and I am happy for them."

Will Padman Earn Sonam Yet Another National Award After Neerja? To this, she was quoted as saying by Mid-Day, "I don't do films for awards, I just want to do good work and be part of good films."





A Busy Year For Sonam Speaking about what's next in store for us, she added, "I am going to shoot in February, March and April for Vinod (Chopra) Uncle's production. Then I will start preparing for 'Zoya Factor. Also there are three releases this year, first PadMan this month, then Veere Di Wedding in May and then Dutt biopic, so I will be busy with films. So, there is no time for other plans."





Meanwhile, Sad News For Deepika Fans In Rajasthan The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje said that Padmavat won't be releasing in Rajasthan.

She said in a statement that respecting the sentiments of the people of the state, the movie will not be screened in any cinema hall in Rajasthan. "...Rani Padmini's sacrifice is a matter of honour and pride for the state and hence Rani Padmini is not just a chapter in history but our dignity. We will not allow defamation of her honour,"





Meanwhile, which film are you folks looking forward to watch- Padman or Padmavat?