 »   »   » IS THIS LOVE? Ranbir Kapoor's HAPPY FACE Is Making Us Wonder If Alia Bhatt Is The Reason!

Love Ka Effect?

Amidst his link-up rumours with co-star Alia Bhatt, a candid picture of Ranbir is going viral on the internet. The dashing actor is seen laughing his heart out against the sun-kissed backdrop of a restaurant. Girls, his cuteness will make you go weak in your knees!



This Celeb Wants Ranbir- Alia To Hook Up This Year

Yes, you heard that right! Recently on Neha Dhupia's chat show Vogue BFFs, when asked his views on hook-up which will take place this year, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra took Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's name. Hmmm...someone shares a similar thought like us!



Oops, Sonakshi Sinha Accidently Confirmed Sid-Alia Were A Couple!

On the same show, Sonakshi was quizzed about predicting a break up that would happen in 2018, to which she quickly replied saying, "Sidharth and Alia". The host instantly caught on saying, "You just admitted that Alia and Sid are dating." This statement made Sonakshi realise what she had said and the actress couldn't control her laughter after that!



What's Cooking, Ranbir- Alia?

Lately, the 'Brahmastra' pair have been making a lot of public appearances together; be it the recently held Filmfare awards or watching Padmaavat together.



When Alia Expressed Her Desire To Marry Ranbir

Way back on a TV show in 2014, Alia confessed that she would like to marry Ranbir Kapoor on a TV show in 2014. However later, she clarified it by saying, "I spoke like a fangirl; like I would say, 'Oh my God, I want to marry Bradley Cooper.' I didn't say it with any genuine intention, thinking, 'Okay, tomorrow, I will go to Ranbir's house and ask him to marry me.' Why would I say such a thing on national television? And I didn't expect people to take it so seriously. I am just a big fan of Ranbir."



Coming Back To Brahmastra

Recently we came across this picture of Big B, Ranbir and Ayan in a deep conversation. While Sr. Bachchan is seen talking animatedly, Ranbir and Ayan are all ears to him.

