 »   »   » IS THIS LOVE? Ranbir Kapoor's HAPPY FACE Is Making Us Wonder If Alia Bhatt Is The Reason!

What's brewing between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Well, that's the question on everybody's mind these days.
The Kapoor lad who recently wrapped up the shooting of Dutt biopic, is currently in Bulgaria for Ayan Mukherji's super hero flick 'Brahmastra'. Meanwhile, we recently came across a new picture of Ranbir where he looked at his happy best...
Love Ka Effect?
Amidst his link-up rumours with co-star Alia Bhatt, a candid picture of Ranbir is going viral on the internet. The dashing actor is seen laughing his heart out against the sun-kissed backdrop of a restaurant. Girls, his cuteness will make you go weak in your knees!
This Celeb Wants Ranbir- Alia To Hook Up This Year
Yes, you heard that right! Recently on Neha Dhupia's chat show Vogue BFFs, when asked his views on hook-up which will take place this year, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra took Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's name. Hmmm...someone shares a similar thought like us!
Oops, Sonakshi Sinha Accidently Confirmed Sid-Alia Were A Couple!
On the same show, Sonakshi was quizzed about predicting a break up that would happen in 2018, to which she quickly replied saying, "Sidharth and Alia". The host instantly caught on saying, "You just admitted that Alia and Sid are dating." This statement made Sonakshi realise what she had said and the actress couldn't control her laughter after that!
What's Cooking, Ranbir- Alia?
Lately, the 'Brahmastra' pair have been making a lot of public appearances together; be it the recently held Filmfare awards or watching Padmaavat together.
When Alia Expressed Her Desire To Marry Ranbir
Way back on a TV show in 2014, Alia confessed that she would like to marry Ranbir Kapoor on a TV show in 2014. However later, she clarified it by saying, "I spoke like a fangirl; like I would say, 'Oh my God, I want to marry Bradley Cooper.' I didn't say it with any genuine intention, thinking, 'Okay, tomorrow, I will go to Ranbir's house and ask him to marry me.' Why would I say such a thing on national television? And I didn't expect people to take it so seriously. I am just a big fan of Ranbir."
Coming Back To Brahmastra
Recently we came across this picture of Big B, Ranbir and Ayan in a deep conversation. While Sr. Bachchan is seen talking animatedly, Ranbir and Ayan are all ears to him.
Ranbir has been prepping up really hard and has been taking sword-fighting, horse-riding and dance lessons to get into his character.
Speaking about the film, he had earlier told a daily, "Well, it's not really a superhero film because the word 'superhero' comes with a preconceived notion about it. The film is, as Ayan puts it, 'a magical romantic fairy tale set in contemporary times.' It's got a great cast too with Alia Bhatt and Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) in the film. Other superb actors are also being cast in it. It's a film that has been written in a trilogy format so there will be three parts, which Ayan will make over a period of eight years. It's also very exciting, and risky at the same time because it's something that has never been tried before."
The fantasy adventure will be hitting the big screens on 15th August, 2019.