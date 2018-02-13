 »   »   » Revealed! Is Tiger Shroff Also A Part Of Hrithik Roshan Starrer Super 30?

Tiger Shroff has clarified that he will not be a part of Hrithik Roshan's film, Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, which will be releasing next year in January.

Hrithik will bring to celluloid the life of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based mathematician, who runs the famed 'Super 30' programme for IIT aspirants among economically backward students.

There were reports that Kumar's brother Pranav had suggested that his role be given to either Tiger or Sidharth Malhotra in the Vikas Bahl-directed film.

When asked whether he was in the film, Tiger told reporters here today, "I don't know from where these rumours started. I wish good luck to my superhero (Hrithik). I have nothing to do with 'Super 30'."

Tiger, however, will work with Hrithik in director Siddharth Anand's action entertainer, which will also have Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

His other films include "Baaghi 2", "Student of the Year 2" and the Indian remake of Stallone's iconic film "Rambo".

On a related note, recently, Hrithik's first look fromSuper 30 was revealed and it had Mr Aanand Kumar all surprised.

"I was truly amazed. It felt like reliving my student days walking several years behind. He said that the shooting was about to commence and he wanted my best blessings. I said how could I give my blessings, but my best wishes would always be there," Mr Kumar had told PTI.

"I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny," Anand Kumar added.

Inputs From PTI

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,