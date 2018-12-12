 »   »   »  First Inside Pictures: Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal As The Bride & Groom Is A Feast To The Eyes

Isha Ambani Wedding : Isha Anand's First Exclusive Photos from Wedding | Filmibeat

The first pictures of the beautiful bride Isha Ambani and handsome groom Anand Piramal is out and the couple look 'made for each other' in every angle. The duo are seen holding hands together and looking into each others eyes and what a way to end the year with such lovey-dovey wedding scenes. This indeed is the most memorable wedding of the year and will remain in our minds for many more years to come.

Check out the first inside wedding pictures of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal below...

It's such ana amazing picture, right? We've all been waiting for this day to arrive and it's way more awesome than we had ever imagined. The who's who of town are at Antilia to bless the couple and it looks like the stars in the sky will be empty tonight as they're all at the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding ceremony.

