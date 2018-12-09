English
Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal's Wedding: Beyonce Knowles Arrives In Udaipur

By
    Isha Ambani-Anand Ambani's wedding is turning out to be full of glitz and glamour! After we saw several of our Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar and others having a blast at Isha's sangeet last night, things have glittered up even more! And guess what, Queen B is the reason for that!

    We just got hands on the first picture of Beyonce arriving at Udaipur airport to attend Isha's wedding. Reportedly, she will be performing live at the Ambani's bash. Well netizens, now you have got enough proof that this is going to be the wedding of the year! Have a look at the picture here-

    As per a report in Pinkvilla, Beyonce will be joined by about 60 dancers who are already in Udaipur since yesterday. Well, we just can't wait for the pictures of this musical night to come out!

    Will our B-town brigade join Beyonce for a special act! Well, we are keeping our fingers crossed for that to happen! Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will tie the knot on 12th December. 

