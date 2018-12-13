 »   »   »  Inside Pictures From Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal's Wedding: Amitabh, Deepika, Ranveer Strike A Pose

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are officially married as the duo tied the knot today on December 12, 2018 at the Antilia and the who's who of town is present to bless the newly married couple. Several celebrities made a beeline at the red carpet and are currently witnessing the ceremony happening right before their eyes. Also, we've got you some inside pictures from the wedding ceremony so you can feast your eyes and they all look extravagant beyond words. Check it out below...
Amitabh Bachchan With Sachin Tendulkar & Harbhajan Singh
Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and family, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra pose for a picture from inside the venue at the Antilia.
The Gorgeous Bride Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani looks heavenly in this picture and her brothers Akash and Anant Ambani are taking part in the rituals and celebrations.
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
The newly married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making heads turn with their witty antics.
Anil Kumble
Former Indian captain, Anil Kumble smiles for the cameras as he attends Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding.
