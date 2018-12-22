 »   »   »  Isha Ambani Attends Ambani School Annual Day; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes Aaradhya To School

Aardhya Looks Super Excited

Just like yesterday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought Aardhya Bachchan to school today too. Aishwarya is sporting a formal look in black with a blazer whereas Aaradhya is wearing a red costume for her performance. She looks super excited to get to school and can be seen skipping all the way to school. A video of Aaradhya dancing at her school's annual day last year went viral and we have no doubt she will put up a smashing performance this time too.

A Shy AbRam

Gauri Khan brings a shy AbRam to the Ambani School today for its second day of annual day function. Gauri is wearing a black dress with ruffles on the shoulders. Five year old AbRam Khan is looking too cute all dressed up in a red and white costume. AbRam seems to be shy of the cameras clicking him so he hides his cute little face.

Hrehaan & Hridhaan Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan were seen going to their school's annual day function today too. Like yesterday, they were dressed up in what looks like Spanish costumes. We hope we get to see their performances.

Abhishek Bachchan Waves For The Cameras

After Aishwarya dropped off Aardhya to school, she went to pick up Abhishek Bachchan and the two of them can be seen walking together to the event. Abhishek is dressed casually in a white hoodie, jeans and white sneakers as he waves to the camera.

Isha Ambani Poses With Mum Nita Ambani

Newly married Isha Ambani made time to attend the second day of the Dhirubai Ambani School annual day, with her mother Nita Ambani. Isha Ambani loks pretty in a white floral midi dress and Nita Ambani is wearing a white shirt with a white blazer and jeans.

Akash Ambani And Wife Shloka Ambani

Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Ambani walk out hand in hand after the closing of the Dhirubai Ambani School annual day. Akash Ambani is looking smart in a white shirt and blue pants, while Shloka Ambani is looking pretty in a black top.

Raveena Tandon And Daughter Rasha Smile

Raveena Tandon was seen later in the evening at the close of the event with her daughter Rasha Thadani. Raveena was dressed formally in a grey blazer and white shirt and her daughter looked pretty in a yellow t-shirt and white denims. They both smiled for the cameras.

Zuni Chopra Is A Published Author!

Anupama Chopra and her husband Vidhu Vinod Chopra were both seen with their daughter Zuni Chopra at the close of the event. Zuni, at a young age, is already a published author with three books to her name.