 »   »   »  Isha Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash: Beyonce's Lit Performance, SRK & Aamir Khan Steal The Show!

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding festivities are happening in Udaipur, Rajasthan and they are leaving no stone unturned to make it a star-studded affair. You had Hilary Clinton flying down to India for the wedding and majority of our Bollywood brigade turning up at the pre-wedding ceremonies. To add more glitter to it, the Ambanis got even Beyonce aka 'Queen B' to perform at one of the functions.

What made the pre-wedding celebrations even more memorable was Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan sharing the stage and getting all groovy. We bring you inside scoop and videos about all that happened inside the starry bash-

Dazzling In Gold Beyonce shared a picture where she is donning a gold outfit including a forehead band, bracelet and long earrings. Red Hot For the second outfit, the singer picked up a red Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble with a plunging neckline and mirror work all over the dress Make Way For The Queen Beyonce performed on her popular songs like Perfect and Crazy in Love and set the house on fire with her breathtaking performances. Ooh La La! Beyonce shared a black-and-white click on her Instagram page where she is posing in a picturesque location flaunting her outfit with a long side slit. Shahrukh-Aamir's Jugalbandi Making the sangeet night even more memorable were Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan who together with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan put up a sparkling act on the stage.

Check out the inside videos here-

Even that wasn't enough, even newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hit the dance floor and had a great blast-