 »   »   »  Isha Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash: Beyonce's Lit Performance, SRK & Aamir Khan Steal The Show!

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding festivities are happening in Udaipur, Rajasthan and they are leaving no stone unturned to make it a star-studded affair. You had Hilary Clinton flying down to India for the wedding and majority of our Bollywood brigade turning up at the pre-wedding ceremonies. To add more glitter to it, the Ambanis got even Beyonce aka 'Queen B' to perform at one of the functions.
What made the pre-wedding celebrations even more memorable was Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan sharing the stage and getting all groovy. We bring you inside scoop and videos about all that happened inside the starry bash-
Dazzling In Gold
Beyonce shared a picture where she is donning a gold outfit including a forehead band, bracelet and long earrings.
Red Hot
For the second outfit, the singer picked up a red Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble with a plunging neckline and mirror work all over the dress
Make Way For The Queen
Beyonce performed on her popular songs like Perfect and Crazy in Love and set the house on fire with her breathtaking performances.
Ooh La La!
Beyonce shared a black-and-white click on her Instagram page where she is posing in a picturesque location flaunting her outfit with a long side slit.
Shahrukh-Aamir's Jugalbandi
Making the sangeet night even more memorable were Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan who together with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan put up a sparkling act on the stage.
Check out the inside videos here-
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 9, 2018 at 11:51am PST
View this post on Instagram
she really made this wedding even more special #ambaniwedding #beyonce
A post shared by ALBUM OUT NOW (@videofbey) on Dec 9, 2018 at 10:53am PST
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ALBUM OUT NOW (@videofbey) on Dec 9, 2018 at 1:37pm PST
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 9, 2018 at 8:26pm PST
WATCH: @iamsrk and @aamir_khan come together along with @juniorbachchan & #AishwaryaRaiBachchan to bring the house down with #MukeshAmbani, #NitaAmbani and others at #IshaAmbaniSangeet— dna After Hrs (@dnaAfterHrs) December 9, 2018
.
.
.#IshaAmbaniWedding #IshaAnandWedding #IshaAmbaniPreWedding #AmbaniWedding #AnandPiramal pic.twitter.com/4VfEwC6UmD
WATCH: @iamsrk dances on #SayShavaShava with #MukeshAmbani, #NitaAmbani and others at #IshaAmbaniSangeet in Udaipur..— dna After Hrs (@dnaAfterHrs) December 9, 2018
.
.
.#IshaAmbaniWedding #IshaAnandWedding #IshaAmbaniPreWedding #AnandPiramal #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/WCnEWRNhVJ
WATCH: @BeingSalmanKhan matches steps with #AnantAmbani at #IshaAmbaniSangeet on #KoiMilGaya song..— dna After Hrs (@dnaAfterHrs) December 9, 2018
.
.
.#IshaAmbaniWedding #IshaAmbaniPreWedding #AnandPiramal #AmbaniWedding pic.twitter.com/wd6ATcTKLJ
Even that wasn't enough, even newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hit the dance floor and had a great blast-
View this post on Instagram
Video📽 Ufff Their Hands😍😍😍 All about Last Night's After Party🔥❤❤ #ishaambani - @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh #MrandMrsRanveersingh
A post shared by #DeepVeer👫💏❤ (@mrandmrsdeepveer) on Dec 9, 2018 at 6:54pm PST
View this post on Instagram
Video📽 Mr & Mrs Singh dancing on #Gallangoodiyan with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @bachchan & @anilskapoor at #ishaambani after party🔥😍😍❣ - OMG They Look So Beautiful!!!❣💋 @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh #MrAndMrsBhavnani
A post shared by #DeepVeer👫💏❤ (@mrandmrsdeepveer) on Dec 9, 2018 at 12:34pm PST