English
 »   »   »  Isha Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash: Beyonce's Lit Performance, SRK & Aamir Khan Steal The Show!

Isha Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash: Beyonce's Lit Performance, SRK & Aamir Khan Steal The Show!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Isha Ambani Wedding: Beyonce gives sizzling performance at Wedding Festivities in Udaipur |FilmiBeat

    Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding festivities are happening in Udaipur, Rajasthan and they are leaving no stone unturned to make it a star-studded affair. You had Hilary Clinton flying down to India for the wedding and majority of our Bollywood brigade turning up at the pre-wedding ceremonies. To add more glitter to it, the Ambanis got even Beyonce aka 'Queen B' to perform at one of the functions.

    What made the pre-wedding celebrations even more memorable was Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan sharing the stage and getting all groovy. We bring you inside scoop and videos about all that happened inside the starry bash-

    Dazzling In Gold

    Beyonce shared a picture where she is donning a gold outfit including a forehead band, bracelet and long earrings.

    Red Hot

    For the second outfit, the singer picked up a red Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble with a plunging neckline and mirror work all over the dress

    Make Way For The Queen

    Beyonce performed on her popular songs like Perfect and Crazy in Love and set the house on fire with her breathtaking performances.

    Ooh La La!

    Beyonce shared a black-and-white click on her Instagram page where she is posing in a picturesque location flaunting her outfit with a long side slit.

    Shahrukh-Aamir's Jugalbandi

    Making the sangeet night even more memorable were Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan who together with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan put up a sparkling act on the stage.

    Check out the inside videos here-

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 9, 2018 at 11:51am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    she really made this wedding even more special #ambaniwedding #beyonce

    A post shared by ALBUM OUT NOW (@videofbey) on Dec 9, 2018 at 10:53am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    Naughty girl 😍😩

    A post shared by ALBUM OUT NOW (@videofbey) on Dec 9, 2018 at 1:37pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 9, 2018 at 8:26pm PST

    Even that wasn't enough, even newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hit the dance floor and had a great blast-

    View this post on Instagram

    Video📽 Ufff Their Hands😍😍😍 All about Last Night's After Party🔥❤❤ #ishaambani - @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh #MrandMrsRanveersingh

    A post shared by #DeepVeer👫💏❤ (@mrandmrsdeepveer) on Dec 9, 2018 at 6:54pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    Video📽 Mr & Mrs Singh dancing on #Gallangoodiyan with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @bachchan & @anilskapoor at #ishaambani after party🔥😍😍❣ - OMG They Look So Beautiful!!!❣💋 @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh #MrAndMrsBhavnani

    A post shared by #DeepVeer👫💏❤ (@mrandmrsdeepveer) on Dec 9, 2018 at 12:34pm PST

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue