 »   »   »  Isha Ambani's Wedding: Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka & Nick, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Others Arrive!

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan & Aaradhya

Bollywood's most loved couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan arrived at Udaipur along with their cute and adorable daughter Aaradhya. The night is all set for Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony to begin.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

The newly married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the Udaipur airport and all eyes were on the duo as they posed for the paparazzi.

Salman Khan

The Race 3 actor Salman Khan arrived in grand style and there was hoots and whistles all over the place as soon as he stepped outside the Udaipur airport.

Katrina Kaif

The gorgeous Katrina Kaif never fails to mesmerise everyone with her beauty and today is no less. She looks so beautiful, right?

Jacqueline Fernandez

The ever smiling and beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez arrived in all glory at the Udaipur airport to attend Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan was spotted sporting a jacket along with denims as he arrived at the Udaipur airport.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor attended Taimur's 2nd birthday party last night in Mumbai and today she's at Udaipur to attend Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra

It's a busy time for Parineeti Chopra as she spent the whole week at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding in Jodhpur and now in Udaipur for Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is a close friend of Nita Ambani and under all circumstance, his presence is the most valued in today's wedding ceremony.

Aamir Khan

The Thugs of Hindostan star Aamir Khan arrived at the Udaipur airport and there was frenzy all over the place as soon as he arrived.