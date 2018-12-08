English
 Isha Ambani's Wedding: Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka & Nick, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Others Arrive!

By
    Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's sweet daughter Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot soon with Anand Piramal, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal. The wedding celebrations begin from today on December 8, 2018 and a lot of Bollywood stars have already arrived at Udaipur to attend the ceremony. The night is going to be filled with a lot of naach gaana and even Hillary Clinton is present among the attendees. The Ambani's are known to throw a grand ceremony and this night will be remembered for a long time for its glam and glitz. Check out the celebrities who have already arrived below...

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan & Aaradhya

    Bollywood's most loved couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan arrived at Udaipur along with their cute and adorable daughter Aaradhya. The night is all set for Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony to begin.

    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

    The newly married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the Udaipur airport and all eyes were on the duo as they posed for the paparazzi.

    Salman Khan

    The Race 3 actor Salman Khan arrived in grand style and there was hoots and whistles all over the place as soon as he stepped outside the Udaipur airport.

    Katrina Kaif

    The gorgeous Katrina Kaif never fails to mesmerise everyone with her beauty and today is no less. She looks so beautiful, right?

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    The ever smiling and beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez arrived in all glory at the Udaipur airport to attend Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony.

    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan was spotted sporting a jacket along with denims as he arrived at the Udaipur airport.

    Karisma Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor attended Taimur's 2nd birthday party last night in Mumbai and today she's at Udaipur to attend Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony.

    Parineeti Chopra

    It's a busy time for Parineeti Chopra as she spent the whole week at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding in Jodhpur and now in Udaipur for Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony.

    Karan Johar

    Karan Johar is a close friend of Nita Ambani and under all circumstance, his presence is the most valued in today's wedding ceremony.

    Aamir Khan

    The Thugs of Hindostan star Aamir Khan arrived at the Udaipur airport and there was frenzy all over the place as soon as he arrived.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 20:12 [IST]
