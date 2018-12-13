 »   »   »  Isha Ambani's Wedding: Ranveer- Deepika, Saif- Kareena, SRK, Salman Add Glitter To The Wedding

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

The 'Padmavat' actress is a treat for the sore eyes in a sheer golden saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla as she arrives with hubby Ranveer Singh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan & Karishma Kapoor

The Nawab and the Begum of Pataudi make a regal entry with Karishma Kapoor Khan. While Bebo is rocking the cream-colored Anita Dongre lehenga with delicate embroidery, Saif looks every bit royal in a white sherwani. Karishma too looks mesmerizing in a cream-colored sari.

Sonam Kapoor & Anil Kapoor

The father-daughter duo, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor arrive at the venue to bless Isha and Anand. We must say Sonam is looking stunning in a pink Anamika Khanna outfit.

Shahid Kapoor With Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor makes a dashing entry in a blue and gold sherwani with his wife Mira Rajput.

Hrithik Roshan

The 'Super 30' actor donned a white kurta-pyjama with a blue velvet waist coat and is seen waving at the paparazzi here.

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth who celebrates his birthday too turned up at Isha's wedding with his wife and is seen here posing for the shutterbug.

Shahrukh Khan

King Khan who is currently busy with the promotions of Zero makes a late entry at Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal's wedding.

Salman Khan

While we are yet to find Salman Khan's picture from the red carpet, we did come across this inside click where the superstar is posing for a selfie.

Varun Dhawan With Natasha Dalal

This candid click of Varun Dhawan with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal screams of love.