 »   »   »  Isha Ambani's Wedding: Ranveer- Deepika, Saif- Kareena, SRK, Salman Add Glitter To The Wedding

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 2018 Election Results Update: Kamal Nath To Be Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
-
- IPL Auction 2019: 5 Indians Who Will Not Get Big Bids
- Vivo Carnival On Amazon India: Heavy Discounts On Smartphones
- New Renault Cars For 2019 — New Renault MPV, Duster & Kwid Facelift Set To Launch Soon
- How Has NPS Withdrawal Become 100% Tax Free?
- The Bachchans Arrive To Bless Isha & Anand On Their Wedding!
- 17 Benefits Of Arrowroot: For Health, Hair & Skin
- Kashmir — The Mise-en-Scène Of Bollywood
Make way for one of the most biggest weddings of 2018. It's a star-studded night at Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani's plush Mumbai residence, Antilla as their daughter Isha Ambani is all set to get hitched to Anand Piramal. The celebrations began early in September when the couple got engaged at Lake Como in Italy. Last week, the pre-wedding festivities began with an epic sangeet night in Udaipur which saw the majority of the Bollywood brigade dancing and having a blast. The Ambanis even got Beyonce to perform for the guests.
Tonight as Isha and Anant will be exchanging wedding vows, several Bollywood celebrities, top politicians, business are arriving at the venue to attend the wedding.
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone
The 'Padmavat' actress is a treat for the sore eyes in a sheer golden saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla as she arrives with hubby Ranveer Singh.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan & Karishma Kapoor
The Nawab and the Begum of Pataudi make a regal entry with Karishma Kapoor Khan. While Bebo is rocking the cream-colored Anita Dongre lehenga with delicate embroidery, Saif looks every bit royal in a white sherwani. Karishma too looks mesmerizing in a cream-colored sari.
Sonam Kapoor & Anil Kapoor
The father-daughter duo, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor arrive at the venue to bless Isha and Anand. We must say Sonam is looking stunning in a pink Anamika Khanna outfit.
Shahid Kapoor With Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor makes a dashing entry in a blue and gold sherwani with his wife Mira Rajput.
Hrithik Roshan
The 'Super 30' actor donned a white kurta-pyjama with a blue velvet waist coat and is seen waving at the paparazzi here.
Rajinikanth
Superstar Rajinikanth who celebrates his birthday too turned up at Isha's wedding with his wife and is seen here posing for the shutterbug.
Shahrukh Khan
King Khan who is currently busy with the promotions of Zero makes a late entry at Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal's wedding.
Salman Khan
While we are yet to find Salman Khan's picture from the red carpet, we did come across this inside click where the superstar is posing for a selfie.
Varun Dhawan With Natasha Dalal
This candid click of Varun Dhawan with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal screams of love.