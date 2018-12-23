 »   »   »  Ishaan Khattar, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan And Others Spotted Lunching At Restaurant

Ishaan Khattar Giving Out Casual-Cool Vibes

Actor Ishaan Khattar was spotted at the Bandra restaurant with his group of young friends. Ishaan was giving out a perfect Sunday casual vibes with his attire. He had on a light grey t-shirt and graphic black shorts and sneakers. We caught a glimpse of him as he stepped out of the restaurant for a moment. He was holding a book and had headphones around his neck. Well that's something new we found out about the actor today; Ishaan likes to read.

Khushi Looking Pretty In White

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor was also headed to the same restaurant. Khushi looked very pretty in a white off - shoulder summer dress with a brown sling bag and a pair of black loafer shoes.

Cool In Black

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's son was spotted heading up the stairs of the Bandra restaurant. He looked cute in a black full sleeved tee, black jeans and a white tee. Ibrahim Khan has grown up to be a mirror image of his father, Saif, hasn't he?

Aalia Sports Denim

Aalia Ebrahim, Pooja Bedi's daughter looked hot in a casual denim ensemble. She wore a striped crop top with a denim jacket over it and paired it with ripped denim shorts. She sported camel colored ankle boots with her look. If rumors are to be believed, Aalia will be making her debut in a Saif Ali Khan starring film Jawani Jaaneman.

Nirvaan Khan Gets Together With The Gang

Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan also joined the group at Bandra. He was wearing a white and black baseball t-shirt, grey jeans and black shoes. Nirvaan Khan recently celebrated his birthday hosted by his dad at their new residence. Many celebs graced the occasion. Among them were Nirvaan's uncles Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Karan Deol Heading Up To Join The Gang

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol was also seen heading up to the restaurant. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans with white sneakers. Also known as Rocky, Karan Deol is getting ready to make his debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, the shooting for which had started in May 2017.