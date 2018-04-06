 »   »   » Ishaan Khattar Rejected Many Bollywood Films As It Was Offered To Him Only Because Of Shahid Kapoor!

Ishaan On His Brother Shahid Kapoor

While he was growing up, Ishaan says he keenly observed both his mother and brother's work as actors and it is their passion and work ethics that inspire him.

"...My brother has been working tirelessly all these years and it is only because of his passion for acting. The most invaluable advice he has given me is to be honest to my work. He says camera will always capture honest emotions whether or not people see it."

Does Ishaan Mind Being Referred As Shahid's Brother?

When Ishaan Khattar was asked if he is mentally prepared to be known as Shahid Kapoor's brother? "It is not something to be prepared for. That is my truth," he says.

Did You Know?

Ishaan says he made a 50-minute audition video to impress the director of critically-acclaimed films such as "Children of Heaven", "Colour of Paradise" and "The Song of Sparrows".

It was casting director Honey Trehan who told Ishaan to audition for Majidi's film. He says he was was surprised to know that the director watched the entire tape.

Ishaan Says..

"I have been told this is unusual as for 'Children of Heaven' he had auditioned 8,000 kids. It is unusual as he selected somebody so soon and instinctively. It made me feel very grateful. I feel blessed to be his hero."

Ishaan On Working With Majidi

Even while shooting, Ishaan says, Majidi would be precise about what he wanted to see on camera but there were moments when he would let the actor interpret the character.

"...It is more frightening when he tells you to do things your way as he is so particular about things. It is unnerving when he just leaves you completely free. He keeps you on your toes as an actor, he doesn't let you get used to a format of working, which is great.

"He is a soulful man and has a great mind. He is a meticulous person and deeply scrutinizes everything."

Ishaan On His Debut Film 'Beyond The Clouds'

For Ishaan, "Beyond the Clouds" is a film made with lot of heart, blood, sweat and tears. "It is a real and rare piece of work," he says, adding that the film is an extension of Majidi's philosophy.

"It talks deeply about humanity, relationships that are beyond familial ties. It is about ordinary people who go through extra ordinary experiences," he says.

The film, which also stars Malayalam actor Malavika Mohanan, is set to be released on April 20.