 »   »   » Ishaan Khattar Showed Arrogance While Shooting Beyond The Clouds? Co-star Malavika Mohanan Opens Up!

Malavika Rubbishes The Rumours

Rubbishing all the rumours, Malavika said, "No, no. Not at all. The hero of this film is Majid Majidi. And everybody else, like the cast and crew, really respected him a lot. We completely surrendered to his vision. All of us bonded really well. There was absolutely no issue, nothing at all."



They Shot The Film Like A Family

"It has been like a family. Nobody was cut off from each other, because we were all going through this journey together. It was a new thing for everyone - it was Majidi sir's first film in India, it was mine and Ishaan's first Hindi film."



Malavika Says She & Ishaan Are Close

"We spent a lot of time together during the shoot, we spent time post the shoot, for the press meets. And we went through the process for a year, so you become very close. It's not like we shot for 2-3 months and then parted ways," she added.



Malavika On Replacing Deepika & Kangana

"What I do know is that no one turned the film down. That's something I know for sure. I believe that there were other people being considered. But I didn't know the details or anything and it's not like I asked at that point ki kya ho raha hai."



Malavika Is Happy That Majidi Picked Her

"I was just focused on what I had to do to get the part because I really wanted to be a part of the film. At the end of the day, it's completely up to the director who he wants as his actor. And I'm very happy that he picked me."

