 »   »   » Ishaan Khatter Says He Will Never Compete With Big Brother Shahid Kapoor!

Beyond The Clouds Trailer Reaction | Ishaan Khatter | Majid Majidi | Malavika Mohanan | FilmiBeat

Shahid Kapoor's half brother Ishaan Khatter, who is all set to make his big screen debut with Majid Majidi's 'Beyond the Clouds', says the Bollywood star is a paternal figure in his life.

On a question whether there will be competition with Shahid, Ishaan told reporters, "No, not at all. He is almost like a teacher, he is a paternal figure in my life. I learnt so much by watching him, I can't possibly consider myself a competition to him. In fact, I would say we are a team."

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of the filmalong with Majidi, music composer A R Rahman and co-star Malavika Mohanan here today.

The film dwells on the intricacies of human relationships and revolves around a pair of brother and sister who, in a bid to help each other, end up in jail.

Ishaan, who is also working in the Bollywood remake of Marathi movie "Sairat" produced by Karan Johar said he discussed Majidi's project with his mother Neelima Azeem, Shahid and Johar.

"Because I stay with my mom and spend most of my time with her so obviously I spoke to her. The first person after that I would go to would be my brother. I felt strongly about thefilm. I am doing another film with Karan Johar ('Dhadak')"

"At that time we were in talks about starting that film as my first film so I spoke to him (Karan) as well and he was gracious, he let me go ahead and do this film first. These were the first three people I spoke to," he said.

The film will release on March 23.

Credits: PTI

