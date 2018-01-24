 »   »   » IT CAN'T GET CUTER THAN THIS! Taimur Ali Khan's Play-Time With Daddy Saif Is A Priceless Moment

He's A Bundle Of Joy

In the above picture, Junior Khan is seen playing with his father in the lawns of the sprawling Pataudi palace. We can already feel our hearts melting!

Taimur's A Darling

Saif was recently quoted as saying in an interview, "Taimur is rather delectable, so I don't blame anyone. It's a price he has to pay for it."

But What Has Left Saif Worried?

"I'm worried about him in the sense that he has already become a star, and that people love him so much. There's going to be pressure on him. Bad luck he'll have to figure out himself, " Saif had said.

Mommy Kareena Finds Him The Most Gorgeous Man

"My son is the most gorgeous man on this side of the equator, in India technically. You will see soon," the doting mother had once quipped in an interview. Bebo, you were absolutely right!

The Secret Behind Taimur's Cuteness

Kareena was quoted as saying, "I say it with a lot of pride that he (Taimur) is the most gorgeous child, not because he is mine, but because he is very good looking. Yes, he has the Pathan genes, but it's also because I ate a lot of ghee." Well, are you listening this Saif?