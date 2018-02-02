 »   »   » IT IS A FAKE MESSAGE! Farhan Akhtar NEVER Posted A Communal Statement On Kasganj Violence

IT IS A FAKE MESSAGE! Farhan Akhtar NEVER Posted A Communal Statement On Kasganj Violence

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

A social media miscreat struck once again! This time, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar became a 'victim' of one such fake news. The actor found himself in a midst of a controversy after a message attributed to him started circulating on social media.

The malicious message read that the actor was justifying the death of those who were killed in the communal violence that erupted in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, on Republic Day.

farhan

The quote attributed to him says, "It was Jumma (Friday) on 26 January. Had Hindus not taken tiranga march through Muslim majority area of Kasganj and raised provocative slogans like Vande Mataram, they couldn't have been killed."

It turned out that Gaurav Pradhan, who tweeted about this, is a repeat offender and had earlier too been caught fake news with the objective of inciting communal hatred.

The damage was done as the said quote went viral on Twitter and on Facebook, and was being shared on a number of pages and groups where Akhtar is described as a 'jihadi.'

Of course, Farhan was quick to clarify and warn all his fans and followers about the fake news being circulated in his name.

He immediately took to Twitter and wrote a series of tweets that read...

The actor tweeted that he had never said what is being attributed to him by nefarious elements on social media, and urged his fans and followers to be cautious about what and what not to believe on social media.

On the work front, the actor recently walked out of Jigarthanda remake due to several logistical differences. The movie, which was supposed to hit the shooting floors by March, has been put on hold till the makers are able to find a really good replacement for the actor. 

Farhan Akhtar
Read more about: farhan akhtar
Story first published: Friday, February 2, 2018, 12:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 2, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat