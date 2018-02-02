 »   »   » IT IS A FAKE MESSAGE! Farhan Akhtar NEVER Posted A Communal Statement On Kasganj Violence

A social media miscreat struck once again! This time, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar became a 'victim' of one such fake news. The actor found himself in a midst of a controversy after a message attributed to him started circulating on social media.

The malicious message read that the actor was justifying the death of those who were killed in the communal violence that erupted in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, on Republic Day.

The quote attributed to him says, "It was Jumma (Friday) on 26 January. Had Hindus not taken tiranga march through Muslim majority area of Kasganj and raised provocative slogans like Vande Mataram, they couldn't have been killed."

It turned out that Gaurav Pradhan, who tweeted about this, is a repeat offender and had earlier too been caught fake news with the objective of inciting communal hatred.

The damage was done as the said quote went viral on Twitter and on Facebook, and was being shared on a number of pages and groups where Akhtar is described as a 'jihadi.'

Of course, Farhan was quick to clarify and warn all his fans and followers about the fake news being circulated in his name.

He immediately took to Twitter and wrote a series of tweets that read...

. @TwitterIndia this is a malicious tweet with a statement that I did not make being ascribed to me. Kindly take necessary action against this user. https://t.co/wKuOUGOkhc — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 30, 2018

To my followers and other users of this platform,

Please be very cautious about what you choose to believe on social media. There are sinister forces at work trying their best to foster hate. Be aware of it and do your research before believing and/or reacting to anything. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 30, 2018

The actor tweeted that he had never said what is being attributed to him by nefarious elements on social media, and urged his fans and followers to be cautious about what and what not to believe on social media.

On the work front, the actor recently walked out of Jigarthanda remake due to several logistical differences. The movie, which was supposed to hit the shooting floors by March, has been put on hold till the makers are able to find a really good replacement for the actor.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,