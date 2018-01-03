 »   »   » IT'S A HIT WITH THE AUDIENCE! Shahrukh Khan's Zero Teaser Marks 10M Views In Less Than 24 Hrs

After ample speculation surrounding the title of Shahrukh Khan and Aanand L Rai's next, the makers finally took to announce the title ZERO with a teaser.

It was a perfect New Year treat as Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media to announce the title along with an intriguing teaser.



The teaser which showcases SRK in a never seen before avatar has gone ahead to mark 10 M views in less than 24 hours. It is essentially a throwback to the 80's giving the perfect feel of retro cinema complete with the grand sets and glazing lights.



Anand L Rai took to Twitter sharing his excitement on 10 M views captioning...



Ek ke peechhe intne ZERO dekh kar achhaa laga Khan Saab😊 @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/tkzlPc2ryg

— AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) January 2, 2018

Ever since the announcement, the film has been creating immense buzz and anticipation amongst the masses. The film starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, has been much awaited by the audience across quarters and will see the superstar essay the role of a vertically challenged man/man of short stature.



Earlier while talking about how the idea for this film germinated, Rai had revealed, "I loved seeing Hrithik (Roshan) fly off a 250-feet building, it was brilliantly done, but deep down I felt this wasn't us. Apart from our mythological demigods, Indians aren't ready for superheroes, kadd mein hum abhi bahut chhote hain. That's what made me want to live life from the perspective of a dwarf."



Further speaking about why he zeroed down Shahrukh Khan to play his main protagonist, the filmmaker added, ""I needed a big star and even if you cut two feet away from Khan saab, he'd still stand tall. Also, this story has a wide reach and he will take it to the world."



Zero marks to be the first time the superstar has collaborated with acclaimed film-maker, Aanand L Rai. It further reunites the trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, the leading ladies will light up the screens once again this year and recreate the magic.



The principal shoot of the highly anticipated film is ongoing and everyone is having a great time making this one of a kind film which is sure to melt your hearts.



The movie is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 21st December 2018.

