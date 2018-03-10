 »   »   » IT'S CONFIRMED! Prabhudheva To Direct Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 [READ DETAILS]

Prabhudheva Confirms That He Is Directing Dabangg 3

He was quoted as saying to Quint, "I was in Mumbai last week to finalise all the details. Yes, I am directing Dabangg 3 for Salman and Arbaaz Khan. Who says no to them?"



Why He Couldn't Say A 'No'

"We've been closely associated for the longest time. I share a warm friendship with Salman Khan and his brothers. When Salman and Arbaaz asked me to direct Dabangg 3 there was no question of saying no," said Prabhudheva.



Here's What He Has To Say About Salman Khan

"The biggest of superstars go through ups and downs in their career. Salman is Salman. Flops or hits don't matter to his career."



Watch Out For Prabhudheva's Twist!

"I'd like to give it my own spin. Of course, we all know what Salman's Chulbul Pandey is all about. That sense of masti will remain in the cop's role."



Guess Who's The Only Addition To The Film

"Everything including the cast remains the same. Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz... the music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything in Dabangg is unchanged except me the director, " he further added.



Dabangg 3 Is Prabhudheva's Fifth Film With Sonakshi Sinha

To this, he said, "Sonakshi and I share a comfort level. Salman Bhai shares is comfortable with everyone in the team. I think we will have fun making this film."

