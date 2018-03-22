 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL! After Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon Joins The Cast Of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4

Related Articles
A few months back, the makers of the Housefull franchise had officially announced the fourth installment in the series. This time, Housefull 4 would be helmed by Sajid Khan who had directed the first and second part of the film.
While we all know that Akshay Kumar would be a part of Housefull 4, a few days back, the makers had revealed that Bobby Deol would be a new addition to the cast. And now, we have it that Kriti Sanon has officially come on board for this comic caper. Scroll down to read more-
Sajid Nadiadwala Reunites With Protege Kriti Sanon
Sajid Nadiadwala had launched Kriti Sanon with Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti in Heropanti in 2014. Now the filmmaker is all set to team up with his protege for the second time for Housefull 4.
Kriti Talks About Joining The Housefull 4 Cast
The actress was quoted as saying to DNA, "Joining the cast of Housefull 4 is like coming back home. My journey started with Sajid sir in Heropanti. Since then, he has always been there for me and has guided me. I can't wait to work with him again and that too, in the super-successful Housefull franchise!"
Housefull 4 Revolves The Theme Of Reincarnation
Touted as a reincarnation drama, Housefull 4 will be mounted on a huge budget and set in two eras. A little birdie tells us that the budget of the film is around Rs. 180 crores. Phew, now that's quite huge!
Sajid Khan Regretted Not Directing Housefull 3
In one of his earlier interviews, Sajid had revealed, "I regret a lot that I couldn't do Housefull 3. Sajid Nadiadwala and I are back together. He is my brother and we have been friends for 17 years. I think it's ok to have a fight for two years when you have such a long relationship with someone. But the only regret is that we patched-up when he made Housefull 3 with someone else. We are working on Housefull 4 now."
A Reunion Of Old Friends
Earlier in a media interaction while speaking about the film, Akshay said, " It's been a while since I have done a full-on comedy film. It's a genre that I really enjoy working in. I am looking forward to that film. Housefull 4 is going to be like a three-month vacation. For me, it's like a reunion of old friends."
The film top-lining Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh and Kriti Sanon is slated for a Diwali 2019 release.