 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL! R.Madhavan's Vikram Vedha To Be Remade In Bollywood [READ DETAILS]

The Hindi Version Of Vikram Vedha To Be Helmed By This Duo

Pushkar-Gayathri, the husband-wife duo, who directed the original version, will be helming the Hindi remake as well.



Big Production Houses To Join Hands

Anil D. Ambani led Reliance Entertainment and its partners Plan C studios spearheaded by Neeraj Pandey and Y Not Studios headed by S. Sashikanth are coming together to remake 2017's Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha in Hindi.



Vikram Vedha Is A Unique Film

Renowned writer, producer, director Neeraj Pandey will step in as the writer and creative producer for this magnum opus. He was quoted as saying, " Vikram Vedha is a unique film and this story has to be retold to the Hindi audience world over. We have all grown up on the Vikram Betaal mythology, but this out of the box contemporary treatment makes it a must see movie".



For Those Who Ain't Aware

A cult film in its own right, Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action crime thriller film originally written and directed by Pushkar and Gayatri. Based on the Indian meta folktale Vikram Aur Betaal, the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.



Makers Planning To Rope In Big Names For Hindi Remake

Shibasish Sarkar, COO, Reliance Entertainment said that they are waiting for Neeraj to finish the script before pitching it to A-list actors. He told Mumbai Mirror, "After the release of the Tamil original many of them reached out to Sashikanth keen to partner with him on the Hindi remake. The film can easily be made with any good talent but stars guarantee a wider reach which is what the idea of the remake is."



Will Madhavan Be A Part Of This Film?

Earlier this year at one of the events when Madhavan was asked about the lead actor in the Hindi remake, he had said, " Some actor who will give us a great date and an enormous market. But it is too premature for me to talk about it. I don't know whether I will be doing it also, because it is actually a burden of love more than a creative call. I have always shied away from remaking my own stuff in a different language, except from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. But I can assure you that it is being made this year for sure."


















