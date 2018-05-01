 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Confirms Her Wedding Date; Read Official Statement From The Kapoor Family

Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja Wedding: Kapoor & Ahuja Family OFFICIALLY CONFIRMS the marriage ।FilmiBeat

After weeks of speculations, finally Sonam Kapoor confirms her wedding and the date as well. Sonam is all set tie knot with her boyfriend Aanand Ahuja in Mumbai and a few minutes ago, the Kapoor clan has sent out the official statement about the same.

It reads, "The Kapoor and Ahuja families take a great joy and pride in announcing that the marriage of Sonam and Aanand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family privacy. Thank you for all your blessing, love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

Unlike many celebs of the B-town, Sonam's wedding won't be a grand affair as the actress feels it's wastage of money. Earlier, while speaking to The National, Sonam commented on her wedding preparations and said, "I think the whole idea of a marriage is more appealing to me than a wedding.I think there is too much money spent; it's all very crass, and I would rather give that money away."

"I'd rather have a wedding at home than anywhere else. I think it's important to do all the rituals, but I don't believe in spending all that money, I find it disgusting and very wasteful, and I'm not okay with that at all."

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding. The trailer of film recently got released and it is garnering only love from the audience. The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, is backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's production house. VDW is slated to hit the theatres on 1 June 2018.

Sonam will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Apart from Sanju, Sonam will also be collaborating with Dalquer Salmaan for an upcoming film, which is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel 'The Zoya Factor'.