 »   »   » Anil Kapoor Took A BIG RISK For Sridevi: Read Why They Worked Together In Mr India

What Anil Had Revealed..

During the course of the conversation, a journalist had asked Anil Kapoor the reason why he signed Mr India as it was a big risk for his career. To which Anil had replied, "For all of us, the film is the most important, the script needs to be good and then, of course, comes all the characters - characters achche honge to film achchi hogi.''

Sridevi Was The Biggest Actress Of Our Country

''At that stage of my career, my high was that Javed (Akhtar) sir was writing the film, Boney (Kapoor) was producing it and Sridevi of course was and is the biggest actress of our country.''

It Was A Dream To Act Opposite Her

''Acting opposite her was a dream for me always. I knew that inke saath kaam karke mujhe bahut faayda hoga aur main bhi ek A-list hero bann jaoonga."

And Do You Know Who Was Sridevi's Favourite Co-star?

Once a Stardust interviewer asked Sridevi to name her favourite male co-star, she answered saying ‘everyone'. When he further insisted on revealing a name, she said, 'Anil Kapoor'.

Reason Why Anil Was Her Favourite..

"Because he talks a lot! And he takes great interest in discussing the scene before the shot."

Only Memories Left Now

Sridevi was found unconscious in her bathtub, in Dubai, on February 24, by husband Boney Kapoor. The death certificate said that death was caused due to "accidental drowning."

Those Who Are Unaware

Sridevi, Boney along with daughter Khushi, had gone to Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's (Boney's nephew) marriage. While Boney and Khushi left, Sridevi planned to extend her stay for a few days more.

The Final Goodbye

Sridevi's mortal remains were flown into Mumbai from Dubai on February 27, she was cremated with state honours on February 28.