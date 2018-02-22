 »   »   » It Was A Dream To Be An Action Hero & I Am Living That: Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is not worried about getting stereotyped as an action star as he believes it is good to have an identity so early in his career.

The five-films old actor has largely been associated with action movies right from his debut Heropanti to his last Munna Michael.



"I am so blessed to have been given an identity so early in my career. When people think of Tiger Shroff, they think of something, that's a huge achievement for me," he said at the trailer launch of his latest film Baaghi 2.



"Having said that, it was a dream to be an action hero and I am living that," he added. The Ahmed Khan-directed film features his alleged girlfriend Disha Patani opposite him.



When asked about the equation between the two actors, who are rumoured to be dating, the director said, "Both are really mature. They would come in separate cars. If Tiger Shroff would be on set, Disha Patani wouldn't be there and vice versa. On set, they were Ronnie and Neha (characters). And this comes from within you."



"Tiger, for one, I know is so hardworking. Very few actors are like him. If you ask him to do an action scene, he is ready do to. If you ask him for a bare body shot, he wouldn't ask you, 'Give me five days, one week.' He would be ready for it in 10 minutes. He is a guy, who is a superhero without cape," he added.



Disha Patani said Tiger Shroff inspired her to shoot her own action sequences.



"Because of him, I have started doing action, whatever little I have done. I have seen him train. I was on set once or twice when Tiger was doing his action scenes, because I believe when you are doing such a scene, you are in a different frame of mind. You should let the actor breathe. I don't want to get hurt," she added.



Baaghi 2 a sequel to the 2016 action drama a is scheduled to be released on March 30. PTI



