 »   »   »  It Was A Sad, Lonely & Pathetic Birthday For Sajid Khan As Nobody Even Bothered To Wish Him!

Sajid Khan turned 48 on November 23, 2018 and for the first time, it was a sad and pathetic birthday for the film-maker as nobody even bothered to call him up and wish him on the special day. Even Twitter went silent as there was not a single post by a celebrity or fan and nobody wanted to be seen wishing him. For the uninitiated, Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by several women in the industry during the #MeToo wave and since then he has lost his job as the director of Housefull 4 and has been left alone to fend for himself.
The Sad & Pathetic Birthday Of Sajid Khan
"He had no birthday party. Not only because he had nothing to celebrate, but also because not too many of his friends would come," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.
Nobody Wanted To Be Caught Wishing Him
"His phone used to be on the verge of crashing every year on his birthday, there were so many calls and messages. This year no one wanted to be caught wishing him."
Karma Strikes Back
It looks like Sajid Khan is now realising the mistakes that he has made in life and karma is giving it back to him twofold. Life has its own way to teach someone a good lesson!
Federation Of Western India Cine Employees Chief Advisor, Ashoke Pandit Speaks Up!
"Though Sajid is still to be proven guilty, he is facing ostracization. We summoned him to give us an explanation. He didn't turn up. We summoned him again. This time he came and denied all the charges," he said.
Sajid Khan Is Technically Still Not Guilty!
"Technically Sajid is still not-guilty. We, as a film federation have to go by the law. However there is a wider moral issue. And that could prevent Sajid, or for that matter Nana Patekar, from being employed. If thousands of workers of the various film unions in Bollywood agree to not work with MeToo accused, there is nothing they can do about it."
Ostracism Is Bound To Happen
"This ostracism is bound to happen; no law can prevent it from happening. And why just the alleged perpetrators, even those close to them must be ostracized," Ashoke Pandit of the FWICE summed it up.
