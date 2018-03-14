 »   »   » SAD! It Was Tough For Ajay Devgn To Let Our Daughter Nysa Shift To Singapore: Kajol

Related Articles
Kajol and Ajay Devgn's elder daughter Nysa has shifted to Singapore for further studies. The actress says sending Nysa to Singapore for higher education was tougher for Ajay Devgn than her.
In an interview to HT, Kajol revealed that they have sent Nysa to Singapore for her own good. "It's really difficult for any parent to be separated from your children, but at the end of the day, it's for their own good,'' Kajol said.
It Was Difficult For Ajay
''It was very, very tough for me, but not as tough as it was probably for Ajay because I have myself studied in a boarding school away from home. Even my mom (veteran actor Tanuja) and sister (Tanishaa Mukerji) have studied in boarding schools...''
''As parents, we have to do such things throughout our lives... things that are beneficial for them, even though it is painful for us.''
I Am The Tough Parent
When asked that Ajay Devgn thinks that Kajol is the tough parent between them, she said, "Yes, he is very much true in saying that. I am the tough parent. But I have to say that he backs me up whenever I need to be backed up, so that's good parenting.''
Kajol Wants Paparazzi To Leave The Star Kids Alone
"I don't know if the attention makes them mature too much [before time], but yes, they need to put their guard up, for their privacy, which they are entitled to [even as star kids], and freedom up to a certain point."
On A Related Note
In an earlier interview with a leading daily, Ajay had said about his daughter, "My daughter is in the ninth grade, in Singapore right now. It was too early to let her go away, but she wanted to, and she is happy. She never talks about being an actress. Right now, she is contemplating law. My son is seven, really can't say anything about him."
Coming back to Kajol, she is all set to woo her fans with her next film Eela, which is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Ajay Devgn. For the uninitiated, Eela is an adaptation of Ship of Theseus director Anand Gandhi's Gujarati play, titled Beta, Kaagdo.
