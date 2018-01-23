 »   »   » IT WAS UNINTENTIONAL! Sidharth Malhotra Apologizes After Receiving FLAK For Disrespecting Bhojpuri

The team of Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film Aiyaary visited the Bigg Boss house last month to promote their upcoming film.

Things were going fine until something shocking happened and Sidharth Malhotra found himself in the middle of controversy. Scroll down to read more...



How It All Began Salman had given Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee the task of mouthing the dialogues from Dabangg in Bhojpuri language.





Sidharth's Shocking Statement After saying the dialogues, Sid made a controversial statement that it gave him a latrine kind of a feeling.

An Angry Neetu Chandra Lashed Out At Sidharth Sid's comments didn't go down well with actress Neetu Chandra who heavily slammed him on Twitter. She wrote, "So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U."

Sid Says Sorry Finally reacting to the entire issue, yesterday the 'Aiyaary' actor took to Twitter to clarify and posted, "I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process if I inadvertently hurt anyone's feelings or sentiments, I apologize and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way."

Manoj Bajpayee Too Came To Sidharth's Rescue Sidharth's co-star Manoj tweeted, "It was all fun and there was no intention of making a mockery.i vouch for it as I was there and I understand and speak the language as good as or better than many.बुझाइल?नीक रही।खुस रही ।







Meanwhile folks, what's your take on this controversy? What do you feel about Sidharth's statements? Check out the video here and let us know in the comment box below...



So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U pic.twitter.com/dQqarHZRqM

— Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018

Coming back to Aiyaary, the film was earlier slated to release on 25th January. However, the makers pushed the release date to 9th February to avoid a clash with Padman. However, Akshay has postponed the release date of PadMan to February 9 now. And thus Aiyaary and PadMan will once again be locking horns at the box office.





