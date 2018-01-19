 »   »   » LOVE TRIANGLE! Iulia Vantur Reacts To Her FIGHT With Katrina Kaif; Says She TRUSTS Salman Khan

Iulia On Her Marriage With Salman Khan

To a question of whether marriage reports with Khan get annoying, she says, "Of course. You have to focus on your real life and not what is written in the newspapers because you know very well most of them are rumours and not true."

"I want to make my life positive and not let the negativity seep in."

Iulia Trusts Salman Khan

"Why should a title in a newspaper change someone's equation? The relationship between two people is based on trust, love and understanding. I don't think some titles can affect any relationship. The relationship between two people is not made in a newspaper, it's made in real life," she says.

Iulia On Her Fight With Katrina Kaif

"We (Katrina and I) spoke so many times. I think she has done a fabulous job in 'Tiger Zinda Hai', the stunts and everything. She's done an amazing work. We have nothing to (fight about)... She's a lovely girl," says Iulia.

Iulia On Her Equation With Salman’s Family

On the other side, while talking to Deccan Chronicle, Iulia also mentioned that she's blessed to be close with Salman Khan's family. She says, "I am indeed blessed to have been friends with Salman's family."

Iulia Shares A Beautiful Bond

She further added, "I share a beautiful and wonderful relationship with his entire family. They are a loving, sharing and caring family."

Iulia On Salman’s Mother

"Whenever I am with the family, she makes sure that I am always comfortable. She is a beautiful person, who even at this point of her life, works non-stop for the wellbeing of her family and close ones - it is astounding to see her go out of the way to make me feel special and comfortable."

That’s Sweet!

"She is the best woman I've ever met and I feel privileged to know to her. Her love and the care she shows towards me make those moments special for me."