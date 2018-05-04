 »   »   » Jackie Shroff On 'Lakhan' Anil's Daughter Sonam Kapoor's Wedding: 'If Ram Won't Go Then Who Would?'

Related Articles
Sonam Kapoor's wedding with her beau Anand Ahuja is currently the hottest topic in the tinsel town. Barely few days are remaining for Sonam's big day and the preparations both in the Kapoor and Ahuja household is going on in full swing. This morning, we even shared with you folks a glimpse of Sonam's mehendi, wedding and reception venues.
Touted to be one of the biggest weddings of 2018, Sonam's D-day will mark the presence of several bigwigs from Bollywood. While there is a lot of speculations regarding the guest-list, actor Jackie Shroff recently confirmed in his trademark style that he will be attending Sonam's wedding. Here's what he had to say-
Get Ready For Ram-Lakhan Reunion
Jackie was quoted as saying by Bollywoodlife, "You are talking about Lakhan's daughter's wedding! Right? If Ram won't go then who would?" He said this in reference to the 1989 blockbuster film ‘Ram Lakhan', in which he shared screen space with Anil Kapoor who played the role of Lakhan.
Jackie Says Bride-To-Be Sonam Is Like His Niece
He further added, "She is like my niece. It is my brother's daughter's wedding, I will definitely go."
When Jackie Commented That He's A Better Dad Than Anil
During 'Brother' promotions when asked who is a better dad, he or Anil, Jackie said, "I am a better dad - personally, in reality and otherwise. His wife has said so. There was a time when my kids were young, I used to come down from Delhi to meet Tiger. I remember once I was shooting with Anil in Chennai, I would come back to meet Tiger, he wouldn't. His wife would tell him, ‘Why can't you be like Jackie?' So, tell me who is better? I didn't say it I am just saying what his wife said."
They Have Starred Together In Several Films
Jackie and Anil have shared screen space in Ram-Lakhan, Parinda, Karma, Yudh, Andar-Bahar among many others.
Meanwhile,
Their another co-star from 'Ram Lakhan' sent a surprise gift at bride-to-be Sonam's doorstep. We are talking about Anupam Kher who sent her a congratulatory hamper and shared a video captioned, "Bride to be. My dearest darling @sonamkapoor. Choti si bachchi dekhte dekhte badi ho gayi." Check it out here-
A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on May 3, 2018 at 11:13am PDT
Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja's wedding will be a two-day affair with the couple tying the knot on 8th of May at Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's sprawling bungalow in Mumbai.
