 »   »   » Jackie Shroff On 'Lakhan' Anil's Daughter Sonam Kapoor's Wedding: 'If Ram Won't Go Then Who Would?'

Get Ready For Ram-Lakhan Reunion

Jackie was quoted as saying by Bollywoodlife, "You are talking about Lakhan's daughter's wedding! Right? If Ram won't go then who would?" He said this in reference to the 1989 blockbuster film ‘Ram Lakhan', in which he shared screen space with Anil Kapoor who played the role of Lakhan.



Jackie Says Bride-To-Be Sonam Is Like His Niece

He further added, "She is like my niece. It is my brother's daughter's wedding, I will definitely go."



When Jackie Commented That He's A Better Dad Than Anil

During 'Brother' promotions when asked who is a better dad, he or Anil, Jackie said, "I am a better dad - personally, in reality and otherwise. His wife has said so. There was a time when my kids were young, I used to come down from Delhi to meet Tiger. I remember once I was shooting with Anil in Chennai, I would come back to meet Tiger, he wouldn't. His wife would tell him, ‘Why can't you be like Jackie?' So, tell me who is better? I didn't say it I am just saying what his wife said."



They Have Starred Together In Several Films

Jackie and Anil have shared screen space in Ram-Lakhan, Parinda, Karma, Yudh, Andar-Bahar among many others.



Meanwhile,

Their another co-star from 'Ram Lakhan' sent a surprise gift at bride-to-be Sonam's doorstep. We are talking about Anupam Kher who sent her a congratulatory hamper and shared a video captioned, "Bride to be. My dearest darling @sonamkapoor. Choti si bachchi dekhte dekhte badi ho gayi." Check it out here-

