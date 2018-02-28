 »   »   » Jackie Shroff On Sridevi: I Was Always In Awe Of Her!

Jackie Was Always In Awe Of Sridevi

He was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla, "Was always in awe of her. Used to be sitting in some corner with her mom or sister, but in front of the camera it was fireworks."

She Will Always Remain Our Superstar

Bappi Lahiri was earlier quoted as saying, "Never say goodbye! She will always remain an integral part of our industry. She will always remain our superstar," adding that he would like to dedicate the song 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna'.

Heart-Breaking!

"I still can't believe she is no more with us, my heart sinks thinking about it."

Gone Too Soon

Tamil actress and politician Khushboo Sundar said, "I am numbed, it's yet to sink in that she is no more with us. Most of us are still in denial mode...the most beautiful actor who could put any hero to shame with her charm and talent. Gone too soon."

She Will Continue To Inspire Millions

"Warm and beautiful person from within, her childlike laughter plays like a chime in my head. My heart goes out to her husband Boneyji and their two young daughters on the threshold of what the mother always dreamt about. As a woman, she will continue to inspire the millions who have dreams in their eyes. She lived with dignity and commanded respect till the end."

Bidding Farewell

This morning, thousands of fans stood outside the Celebration club to catch a last glimpse of their favourite actress. Inside, Sridevi lay in a transparent casket, draped in a gorgeous red and gold Kanjeevaram, garlanded with roses. Standing next to the casket was her long-time friend Rani Mukherji.