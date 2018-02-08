 »   »   » Jacqueline Fernandez Is All Set To Recreate Ek Do Teen For Baaghi 2

Jacqueline Fernandez got the nation dancing to her tunes as she recreated the iconic chartbusters 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12' and 'Oonchi Hai Building' for Judwaa 2. After winning the audience's hearts with Judwaa 2, who better than Jacqueline Fernandez to add her spark to the iconic Madhuri Dixit number 'Ek Do Teen'.

Jacqueline Fernandez has proved to rock the iconic tracks with her brilliant charisma. Recreating one of the most iconic numbers in Bollywood by none other than the dancing diva Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to spread her charm once again.



One of the most iconic songs, 'Ek Do Teen' was choreographed by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan. Interestingly the recreated version will bring back the original team as Ahmed Khan who directs Baaghi 2 was the assistant of Saroj Khan back then and Ganesh Acharya who will choreograph Jacqueline Fernandez for the remake was a background dancer in the original.



Seeking blessings from Saroj Khan, director Ahmed Khan is all set to give the chartbuster a modern twist with Jacqueline Fernandez. Ahmed Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez had earlier collaborated for chartbusters like 'Chittiyan Kalaiyan', 'Lat Lag Gayee' and 'Jumme Ki Raat'.



Disclosing details of the shoot, Ahmed Khan said,"There will be three choreographers on the set today, that's a picture perfect moment in itself!". He further added, "It's an all-time favourite and I have asked Ganesh to retain Sarojji's famous hook steps and Manish Malhotra to keep Madhuri Dixit's pink outfit in mind while designing Jacqueline's costume. I want the same feel of the earlier song that still looms large on everyone's mind and also the same vibe, with the crowds chanting 'Mohini, Mohini' as Madhuri takes the stage".



While expressing his thoughts on Jacqueline slipping into Madhuri Dixit's shoes, Ahmed Khan said,"She's the perfect choice".



Baaghi 2 is the sequel to the 2016 superhit film Baaghi. After the success of Heropanti and Baaghi, Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set to mark their third collaboration.



Starring the rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead, Baaghi 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year.

