 »   »   » Good News For Jacqueline Fernandez's Fans; She's All Set To Perform At The IPL Closing Ceremony

Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez to perform at IPL 2018 closing ceremony | FilmiBeat

Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in to perform for the closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League on May 27 to be held in Mumbai. The actress has also been a part of the opening ceremony of the cricketainment where she danced to her hit numbers, Tan Tana Tan and Unchi Hai Building from her blockbuster film Judwaa 2.

According to sources,"Jacqueline is the only actress to have been roped in for both the opening and closing act of IPL. Not only does she have several hit songs to her credit, she is also high on energy and known for her moves, that's the reason she is sought after. Now, she will be grooving to her latest number Heeriye from Race 3."

There are also talks of her performing a medley to her other popular tracks. "Till date Jackie has 19 hits that include Chittiyan Kalliyan, Jumme Ki Raat, Sooraj Dooba Hai and Sau Tarah Ke. Discussions are on to create a new musical piece that will weave all these songs together. A final call will be taken in a day or two about it," adds the source.

The actress will not only perform on the ground but also will also be part of the two-hour TV show Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai where she will be seen talking about cricket with Salman Khan promoting their upcoming movie Race 3 and also shake a leg to their song.

The film will once again bring back the super hit pairing of Superstar Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez' after their blockbuster hit film Kick 2.