 »   »   » Jacqueline Fernandez: It's Quite Encouraging When You Are Part Of A Sequel!

Jacqueline Fernandez has been one of the most entertaining personalities of Bollywood with blockbuster sequels films like Kick, Race 2, Housefull series and the latest Judwa 2 to her credit.

Her last release , the Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 not only became one of the highest grosser of the year minting 227 crores at the box office but also earned the actress immense praises from fans and critics.



While Judwaa 2 did a phenomenal run at the box office, her other sequels like Kick, Race 2, Housefull series also crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office.



When asked about being part of multiple sequels Jacqueline shared, "It is so funny that it actually feels like it's my tryst with sequels. My success with sequels started with Murder 2. And post that, it is really amazing that I have been offered so many sequels. But they have been very lucky for me I think. Honestly, it is quite encouraging when you're a part of a sequel - not only are they widely appreciated, you can be a part of the future sequels as well. As in the case with the Race franchise. So I am thrilled!"



Jacqueline is currently busy shooting for her upcoming franchise Race where the actress will be seen performing high octane action sequence alongside superstar Salman Khan.



Speaking about it, Jacqueline had earlier shared, "I had very briefly used a gun in an earlier film but for Race 3, there is a lot more to learn as the use is more extensive. I have been training with some of the best people for it and performing action is quite exciting."



Earlier there were rumors flying thick that the actress plays a cop in the film. But Jacqueline denied these reports and said, "I do not play a cop in Race 3. That was just a speculation. My character and role...I don't think can be revealed till we see the film as Race 3 is that kind of a film where everything is a suspense. But yeah, one thing is for sure - there will definitely be a lot more action for me to do in this film which I am very happy about."



On the other hand, her co-star Salman Khan had earlier said in an interview, "

When I saw first and second (Race films), I didn't like few films in that. The way characters were shown being selfish, fighting for money basically I had a problem with the format of those films. I don't like the kind of exposing (skin show) franchise is known for.



I myself find it not cool. So Race 3 will have action and cars but sometimes people think that it'll be an adult film and then there will be things what you have in adult films but I am avoiding all that in this film. Basically, the way you see all my films, you'll be able to see Race like that. So you can see Race (3) with your children."



Jacqueline recently wrapped the schedule of Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. Race 3 will mark her second Eid release after Kick.