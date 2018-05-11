 »   »   » Jacqueline Fernandez Meets With A Car Accident In Bandra After Partying With Salman Khan!

Jacqueline Fernandez MET with an ACCIDENT outside Salman Khan house| FilmiBeat

Jacqueline Fernandez met with an accident in Bandra, Mumbai as her driver rammed the car into an autorickshaw in the wee hours today on May 11, 2018 reported Spotboye. Jacqueline was at Salman Khan's residence as he threw a party to the starcast and crew of Race 3 and they ended up partying till 2:00 am in the morning.

After having a good time, Jacqueline Fernandez left Salman Khan's residence at 2:20 am and all was good until 2:45 am as her driver bumped the car into an auto rickshaw and Jacqueline Fernandez was seated in the back-seat. However, Spotboye has reported that both the driver and Jacqueline Fernandez have not been hurt during the accident and only damaged the headlights. It is also reported that the auto rickshaw driver has no injuries as well.

Spotboye also shared a video clip of her driver inspecting the car for any damages as Jacqueline Fernandez sits in the back-seat. We're glad that nobody was hurt during the accident and this caused just minor damages to both the vehicles.



Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah in the lead roles and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2018. The film is directed by Remo D'souza and produced by Ramesh Taurani.



