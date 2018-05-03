 »   »   » Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up About Shooting In Extreme Conditions In Ladakh With Salman Khan

Jacqueline Fernandez has been exploring new places in India as she shoots her upcoming action flick 'Race 3'. The actress who recently shot for a romantic song in Sonmarg and Ladakh opened up about her experience shooting in extreme weather conditions.

While the actress has travelled across the globe for her work commitments, it was only now that she explored new places in India. For Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez shot at picturesque locations in Sonmarg and Ladakh along with Salman Khan.



Explaining her routine, Jacqueline Fernandez shared, "At 9 am, a convoy of vehicles headed up. I was on the bike and it took us all day to reach Ladakh as we made unscheduled stops, from coffee stalls to Zero Point."



"The weather was unforgivable and it snowed most of the time but miraculously, when it was time for a shot, it would clear up. The schedule went off smoothly". The actress further added, "It was like paradise on earth. This country's beauty lies in its diversity. We walked a lot, even the location was a 45-minute hike away but the view was spectacular!"



Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan are teaming up for the second time after creating magic on screen with their sizzling chemistry in the blockbuster Kick. After treating the audience with the romantic number 'Hangover', the duo is all set to weave magic on screen yet again with the romantic song in Race 3.



Talking about the song Jacqueline Fernandez shared, "All I can say is that it's super romantic and will resonate with those in love and even with others who are yet to fall in love".



While Hangover was crooned by Salman Khan, the upcoming romantic track is penned by the Superstar making it all the more special.



Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen donning an action avatar for Race 3 and the actress has been prepping hard for her high octane action sequences.



The Judwaa 2 actress had undergone rigorous training and extensive workout to nail the action sequences. The actress shot for hand to hand combat sequences for the first time.



Shouldering the action sequences on her own, the Judwaa 2 actress has been training for MMA, kickboxing and other forms of action to perfect her act. With an extensive training of over months prepping for 2 hours daily to master her action moves.



Jacqueline shared, "We've filmed in amazing locations, in extreme conditions and some of the stunts that Salman has done are mind-blowing. Even my action sets are larger-than-life and with Remo's (director Remo D'souza) magic touch, it will be a must see."